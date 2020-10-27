Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Scott Disick especially upset about the show ending

Scott Disick cannot seem to wrap his around the fact that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

According to an insider, Disick was reluctant to let go of the show.

“Scott was especially upset about the show ending,” the source revealed.

A second source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to bid farewell to the show after season 20 rolls out in 2021 as a natural break regarding their deal with E!

“The show ended because their contract was up, so they either needed to re-sign or call it,” the insider added. “And it just seemed perfect timing to do it at season 20.”

The exit was made public in an announcement made by Kim Kardashian last month.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Kim wrote.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode
Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'

Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'
Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'
Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election

Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election
Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?
Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Latest

view all