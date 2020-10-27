Can't connect right now! retry
Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac will play Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos

Marvel Cinematic Universe has zeroed in on famed actor Oscar Isaac, popular for his role in Star Wars films, to essay the role of Moon Knight. 

As reported by Deadline, the actor is in talks with the franchise to star in the titular character of their film Moon Knight.

Isaac will play Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos, such as cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant, in order to battle the criminal underworld.

Meanwhile, Isaac's stint as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise is coming to an end soon, as a number of star’s films are set to release.

Isaac recently also inked a contract for HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage at HBO, reuniting with his old Julliard classmate Jessica Chastain.

