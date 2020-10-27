Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

The elimination of Meghan and Harry's names by Queen Elizabeth gave them a pretty strong message

Queen Elizabeth sent out a pretty strong message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after giving them both a cold shoulder in her keynote Christmas address last year. 

As the entire Britain sat down to listen to the monarch's address on the occasion, a row ensued after the mention of the Sussexes was nowhere to be heard.

The Queen had pictures of husband Philip, son Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, as well as there three kids, on display alongside her, while snubbing Meghan and Harry majorly.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Robert Lacey said on the Mirror's royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, that the Queen's omission created "suspicion" with the rest of the family.

"The picture of the Sussexes that had been on the royal desk the year before had vanished. There was no mention in the Queen's broadcast of the word 'Sussex,'" he said.

Lacey added, "She did mention and welcome her eighth great grandchild, but she didn't say the word Archie.

"Clearly there was suspicion building up inside the family and inside the palaces about what this project that Sussex Royal, that Harry and Meghan were launching, was all about."

Meanwhile, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that the elimination of their names gave them a message that it was time to forge their own path.

"Harry felt as though he and Meghan had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a fundamental part of its future.

"Palace sources insisted that the photos were chosen to represent the direct line of succession, but for Harry and Meghan, it was yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path," they added.

