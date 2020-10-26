Senate unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons

In this file photo, lawmakers can be seen seated inside the Senate of Pakistan, in Islamabad, on October 26, 2020. — RadioPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday unanimously approved a resolution that strongly condemned the recurring pattern of Islamophobia under the garb of freedom of expression.



The resolution — moved by Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem in the upper house — strongly condemned the latest attempt of illegal and Islamophobic acts of republishing blasphemous cartoons of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

“Believing that such condemnable acts, especially when supported by governments, further accentuate discord, alienation, and divide between the followers of different faiths”, stated the resolution.

The resolution “reaffirmed that the love for our beloved Prophet (PBUH) is beyond any doubt a part of our faith and no Muslim can tolerate such horrendous acts”.

Representing sentiments of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim world as a whole, the upper house expressed serious concerns over such vile incidents which are used to provoke Muslims worldwide.

The house urged the global community to come up with a framework to stop the recurrence of such acts in future and in doing so, ensure peaceful coexistence as well as social and interfaith harmony among human beings.

French envoy summoned to lodge protest over 'anti-Islam campaign'

Earlier, Pakistan had summoned French envoy Marc Baréty to lodge its "strong protest" against the publication of blasphemous caricatures and French President Emmanuel Macron’s "anti-Islam" comments.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, a demarche was also handed to the French envoy by Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid. The FO told Baréty that Pakistan strongly protested the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

A "strong protest" was also recorded over Macron's "blasphemous statement" after the caricatures were published, the FO said, adding that it condemned the French president's statement accusing Muslims of separatism and vowing not to give up on blasphemous caricatures.

Macron is being criticised with protests breaking out in several cities across the world for hurting Muslim sentiments.

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.



The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports.

PM Imran says Macron 'attacked Islam'

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also condemned Macron, saying that the French president “attacked Islam” by encouraging the display of the blasphemous caricatures.

He said Macron could have shown a “healing touch” to deny space to extremists but had instead “chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists”.

Meanwhile, France recalled its ambassador to Ankara after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed mental help over his attitude towards Muslims. Erdogan had also said on October 6 that Macron’s comments on were “a clear provocation” and showed “impertinence”.