Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears slams lawyer’s desire to speak by proxy

Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears has recently rejected another one of the singer’s request and has challenged her lawyer’s ability to speak on her behalf by proxy, during court hearings.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Britney’s father has been arguing over her lawyer’s alleged ‘unlimited authority’ in her conservatorship case.

Jamie believes Britney herself has a right to be heard during her hearings and does not need a by proxy substitute to be her “exclusive voice” on the matter.

This legal snub comes shortly after Britney was granted permission to “expand her legal team” on her own accord. For the unversed, the real reason Britney demanded this expansion is because Jamie’s plans for her future differ from that of her own.

Reportedly, Jamie has been aiming for a “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past” however, that is not on Britney’s agenda what so ever. 

