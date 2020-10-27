Can't connect right now! retry
Bill on paternity leaves for fathers approved by NA body

Bill says that the father will be able to get leave for the birth of the first three children only.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill allowing one-month paternity leave to fathers on the birth of their new child.

The bill says the mother will get a six-month leave and the father will be eligible for a leave of one-month on the birth of their first child. On the birth of the second child, the mother will get a four-month leave and the father will get a one-month leave.

The father will also get a one-month leave for their third child’s birth and the mother will get a three-month leave.

The bill states that the father will be able to get leave for the birth of the first three children only, while the bill will be applicable only in Islamabad.

“The law will apply to all government and non-government institutions in the federal capital,” said Shazia Marri.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker from Sanghar said the bill was moved by Senator Quratulain Marri, her sister, a year ago.

“Extremely happy and immensely proud to share that two important bills moved by Senator Quratulain Marri have finally been passed by the NA standing committee on Law & Justice after their passage from Senate,” said Shazia.

The PPP MNA said the bills were passed “after a year and half’s hard work”.

