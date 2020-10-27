Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Prince Harry serves legal warning to newspaper over ‘defamatory’ report

Prince Harry, who lost all his honorary military ranks when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind, has served a legal warning to a newspaper about its report about his relationship with British armed forces.

According to Vanity Fair, it is the same newspaper, the Mail on Sunday whose parent company Meghan Markle is currently suing.

Prince Harry’s legal team issued the legal warning to the newspaper on Monday saying the report is 'false and defamatory’.

The report citing sources says that the Duke of Sussex was distressed at the insinuation that he has abandoned the armed forces.

Prince Harry, who is proud of his military past, had served in the armed forces for 10 years from 2006 to 2015.

He served as Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines was Prince Harry’s highest military title, that he received from the Queen in December 2017.

Prince Harry lost all his honorary military ranks when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind.

The Vanity Fair report, citing a friend of Prince Harry, further says “He might have been made to give up his titles, but he has not given up on the military, far from it.”

Harry’s other friend clarified that to say the Duke had not been in touch with the Marines is not the case. He had many conversations with former colleagues during the lockdown and is in regular contact with a lot of military personnel on a private and personal basis.

Earlier, there were also reports that Prince Harry was ‘devastated and emotional’ over losing military ranks while leaving the royal family.

