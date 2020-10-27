Karachi coronavirus update: City reports 250 new cases in single day

A staff member sanitizes the hands of a student at the entrance of a school in Karachi on September 15, 2020 after the educational institutes were reopened nearly six months after the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. — AFP

Sindh reported 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday out of which Karachi alone reported 250 new infections.



Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that five more people had died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,604.



The chief minister said that the coronavirus death rate in Sindh was 1.8%. Murad said that the number of recovered persons in the province had climbed to 137,041, which constitutes a 95% recovery rate. Over the past 24 hours, 201 patients recovered in the province.



Murad disclosed that out of 8,860 samples tested on Tuesday, 335 of these tested positive, which indicated a 3.8% detection rate.



The overall detection rate in Sindh is 9% as 1,607,796 samples have been tested out of which 144,449 returned with positive results.

In Sindh, 4804 patients are under treatment for the virus. Out of these, 4,516 are in home isolation, four are undergoing treatment at isolation centers and 284 persons are being treated at different hospitals.



The condition of 164 patients is stated to be critical and among them, 28 are on ventilators. The chief minister said that out of 335 new cases, 250 have been detected from Karachi, including 90 from South, 69 East, 40 Central, 28 Korangi, 12 Malir and 11 West. Hyderabad ha 11 case, Larkana six, Shikarpur five, Badin and Kambar four each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.