Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney has shared an amazing dance video of a person, who seems to pay tribute to 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson on her Instagram.

The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant posted a chic video on her Instagram, showing a person dancing on the floor.

The stylist wrote: 'Happy Saturday. This made me smile'

Previously, Jessica shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband Ben Mulroney where she could be seen sharing a kiss with him, wrote: 'After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate.'

She was also alleged of taking indirect dig at Meghan Markle in her recent post.

Jessica Mulroney was at the centre of a BLM race row in June, after being accused of using her 'white privilege' against a black social media influencer.

Meghan, who is currently living with her husband Prince Harry in Montecito, was reported to have cut ties with her best friend after it.

However, many friends say Meghan is 'standing by' Jessica after 'white privilege' row.

