Jacob Elordi gets major honour for ‘Frankenstein': First acting award ever!

Jacob Elordi wins first acting award for ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi reached a major career milestone at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

The honour, presented during the Jan. 4 ceremony in Santa Monica, marked the first major acting award of Elordi’s career and quickly became one of the night’s standout moments.

Clearly taken by surprise, the 28-year-old actor opened his acceptance speech with an honest reaction.

“Bloody hell. I really didn't plan for it,” he said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

He went on to credit the filmmaker behind the project, adding, “Thank you, Guillermo del Toro. I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11. I'm so happy to be here,” before also expressing gratitude to his parents.

Elordi beat out a competitive group of nominees, including Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another, Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly and Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value.

The win signals a turning point for the actor, who has steadily expanded his range in recent years.

In Frankenstein, inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Elordi portrays the Creature, the creation of Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac.

The character is brought into the world with high expectations, but when he fails to meet his creator’s hopes, he is left to navigate a confusing and often hostile world on his own.

Elordi has previously spoken about how personal the role felt to him.

During a press conference at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, he explained, “you today, all of it is in that character… He’s more me than I am.”

That emotional connection appears to have resonated with critics and audiences alike.

The recognition doesn’t stop there.

Elordi is also nominated at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 11, further cementing this season as a defining moment in his acting journey.