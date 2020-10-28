Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

 George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney reportedly told the guests that they didn't know Prince Harry And Meghan Markle moments before the royal wedding.

Hollywood star and human rights barrister Amal Clooney reportedly claimed that they didn’t know the bride and groom at the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony was attended by many A-list stars, celebrities and elites.

Some of those huge stars weren’t exactly close friends of the bride. Like in the case of George and Amal Clooney, who reportedly told wedding guests they didn’t even know Harry and Meghan.

Both the celebrities were among the 600 guests who witnessed Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.

However the Clooneys reportedly told other guests they didn't know the happy couple well at all, according to Rachel Johnson.

'There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan,' Johnson writes in online publication AirMail. '"We don’t," the Clooneys answered brightly.'

Carolyn, who attended the wedding with husband William, is Harry’s godmother and was one of three young women who shared Diana’s Earl’s Court flat and was privy to the secret when she first met Charles.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post
Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news

Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news
How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut

How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut
Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe

Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe
Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2

Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2
Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California
The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report

The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report
Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude

Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude
Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal

Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal
Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold
Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’

Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’

Latest

view all