George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony was attended by many A-list stars, celebrities and elites.

Both the celebrities were among the 600 guests who witnessed Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.

'There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan,' Johnson writes in online publication AirMail. '"We don’t," the Clooneys answered brightly.'

Carolyn, who attended the wedding with husband William, is Harry’s godmother and was one of three young women who shared Diana’s Earl’s Court flat and was privy to the secret when she first met Charles.