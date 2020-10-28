Can't connect right now! retry
Chrissy Teigen opens up about letting her son go in a detailed essay after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen penned a heartbreaking note in loving memory of her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the loss of her third child, Jack, by writing all about her feelings in a detailed essay.

Earlier this month, Teigen and her husband John Legend, had a miscarriage due to severe complications in pregnancy.

The Cravings author penned a heartbreaking note in loving memory of her son, while opening about the staggering tragedy she was struck with.

She spoke about letting their son go, and the emotions she has gone through since then.

Teigen wrote, "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time.

"But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story," she added.

Talking about the backlash she received on the photos, Teigen shared, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

