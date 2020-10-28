Priyanka Chopra announces details of her next Hollywood project with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan

Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra to star with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan in a new romantic drama titled 'Text for You'

Priyanka Chopra feels extremely honoured to have the opportunity to work with stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in her next project.

The celebs are all set to share screen space in a new romantic drama that is tentatively titled Text for You.

On Tuesday, Pee Cee gushed over her next big Hollywood project. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour."

The show chronicles the life of a woman who sends romantic texts to an old cell number of her fiancé after having tragically lost him.

The number has been reassigned to a man who lives across the town and is suffering a somewhat similar heartbreak.

Currently, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in The White Tiger, Matrix 4, We Can Be Heroes and Citadel

