Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Which title will Kate Middleton inherit if Prince William becomes King?

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Contrary to popular belief, Kate Middleton will not become the Queen of England

Kate Middleton is more commonly known as the future Queen of England, however that's far from reality. 

While the Duchess is an eminent part of the royal family, contrary to popular belief, she will not become the Queen.

As dictated by royal tradition, once William succeeds as King, Kate will automatically become Queen consort.

This is different in a way that she will not be known as the Queen of England in the same way Queen Elizabeth II is now.

This is because she is not part of the direct line of succession and will become a monarch through marriage.

It is widely believed that Kate will then be referred to as Queen Catherine when her husband is King.

Buckingham Palace’s official website states, “Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the Kind, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

The same happened with Prince Philip, when Queen Elizabeth became the sole ruler of England in 1952.

The Duke of Edinburgh was made a consort.

Things will however be different with Charles and Camilla, as during the time of their marriage Clarence House stated she will assume the title of Princess consort when Charles becomes the King.

