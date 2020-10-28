Kanye West given cold shoulder during Kim Kardashian's birthday getaway?

Kanye West could not attend Kim Kardashian's actual birthday party

Kanye West was rumoured to have been given the cold shoulder during a private vacation arranged on the occasion of his wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.



The US rapper was nowhere to be seen in the family photos, however this is not exactly true.

Page Six cited multiple sources that confirmed that Kanye was indeed a part of the luxe getaway.

Although he could not attend her actual birthday party because of work engagement, he made sure to send a sentimental surprise to her that day, later joining the group during the last two days of their trip.

Giving a sneak peek inside her birthday festivities, Kim uploaded a bunch of pictures captioning, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."

Other people who attended the great bash include Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Chris Appleton, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.