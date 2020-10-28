Pregnant Kareena Kapoor reveals her cheat meals

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has revealed her cheat meals and all of the myths the actress used to believe in her first pregnancy.



Kareena, who is in the sixth month of her pregnancy, is determined to a healthier diet this time.

The couple only recently sparked frenzy amongst fans with their announcement of welcoming another child into the world.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple, parents to three-year-old Taimur, said.

Revealing that she had gained 25Kgs of weight when she was expecting Taimur, Kareena realizes that she really needs a balanced diet that not only suits her baby, but herself as well. The 3 Idiots actor further said that she is now focusing on a diet loaded with “the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables.”

Talking about cravings during pregnancy, Kareena said “Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realized that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two.”

She thanked her friends Amrita and Malaika for keeping up with her and helping her stay motivated towards a healthy diet.

“I am blessed to have friends like Amrita and Malaika who constantly motivate me to stay fit. Amrita is extremely conscious of her health and works hard to stay fit. This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun,” Kareena said.