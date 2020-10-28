Prince Andrew’s allies line up to defend him: ‘Truth will be out soon’

With his name tainted in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew and his allies are certain that he will get out of this mess unharmed.

The latest development of the Epstein case, include his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimonies from 2015 which were released recently, about her involvement in the late convicted pedophile’s crimes.

Talking to Express, Nigel Cawthorne, author of Andrew: Epstein and the Palace, said that the prince’s return to his royal role suffered a severe blow recently.

“The decision of the US Court of Appeals to the Second Circuit to deny Prince Andrew’s close friend Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to keep the remaining unpublished depositions under seal has dealt a severe blow to the prince’s return to the frontline of the Royal Family,” he said.

Responding to that, a source close to the Duke of York told the outlet: "We never comment on supposition or speculation, especially from people engaged in the business of promoting their own book.”

“But what we do know is that the Duke has done nothing unlawful and therefore has nothing to fear from the unsealing of any documents from any court case at any time. The truth will out, and soon,” said the aide.