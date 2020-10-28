Can't connect right now! retry
Carl Woods, Katie Price's engagement expected by end of 2020

Former glamour model Katie Price and her beau Carl Woods engagement is expected by end of the year 2020, friends have disclosed.

The Sun, citing Katie’s pals, reported that getting married to Carl is a big part of the model’s plans.

Katie, who is hoping for a comeback next year, has made her beau clear she wants a new life with him and the children.

The lovebirds have also got ideas for business together and also wanting to work on around modelling, TV and fitness.

The model’s representative told The Sun that he can confirm the model has big plans for the new year, however, the engagement is a private matter.

The couple recently sparked speculations they were planning for their first baby.

The lovebirds shared this on their YouTube channel.

Rumours were also abuzz Carl and Katie have tied the knot secretly after he wished his ‘mother-in-law’ on her birthday.

Carl, 31 turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Katie and her mom Amy and called her ‘mother-in-law’.

