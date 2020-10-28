Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West locks horns with Jennifer Aniston: ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

American rapper Kanye West has reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s jibe towards him as she recently urged her fans to not vote for him in the upcoming general election.

Turning to his Twitter, the White House hopeful in a now-deleted tweet threw shade at the Friends actor for her appeal to Americans against the rapper.

West shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article that read, “Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, tells fans ‘it’s not funny to vote for Kanye’.”

Reacting to that, he wrote: “Wow. That Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooo.”

In another deleted tweet, West wrote: "Friends wasn't funny either."

The rapper was referencing his interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast which came only a day prior to Aniston’s comment.

In an earlier post, Aniston had shared a glimpse of her dropping off her mail-in ballot. She spoke about her endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. She also urged Americans to be responsible and not vote for Kanye West.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics
Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt for the holidays: report

Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt for the holidays: report
Haroon Shahid slams French president over ‘anti-Islam’ remarks

Haroon Shahid slams French president over ‘anti-Islam’ remarks
Carl Woods, Katie Price’s engagement expected by end of 2020

Carl Woods, Katie Price’s engagement expected by end of 2020
Harry Styles riles up the internet for endorsing Biden: ‘Stay on your side of the pond’

Harry Styles riles up the internet for endorsing Biden: ‘Stay on your side of the pond’
Why Queen Elizabeth will remain on good terms with Meghan Markle even after exit

Why Queen Elizabeth will remain on good terms with Meghan Markle even after exit
Prince Andrew’s allies line up to defend him: ‘Truth will be out soon’

Prince Andrew’s allies line up to defend him: ‘Truth will be out soon’
Robert Downey Jr. touches on his addiction fighting holy grail

Robert Downey Jr. touches on his addiction fighting holy grail
Ellen DeGeneres continues her fight for the ‘Ellen Show’: ‘Ellen’s not giving up’

Ellen DeGeneres continues her fight for the ‘Ellen Show’: ‘Ellen’s not giving up’
Courts demand Johnny Depp’s presence in $50 million defamation case hearing

Courts demand Johnny Depp’s presence in $50 million defamation case hearing
Machine Gun Kelly reveals romance with Megan Fox ‘changed’ his life

Machine Gun Kelly reveals romance with Megan Fox ‘changed’ his life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splashed out $400 an hour on lavish beach mansion

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splashed out $400 an hour on lavish beach mansion

Latest

view all