Usman Mukhtar contracts coronavirus, requests fans to pray for recovery

Usman Mukhtar said he got infected with the virus recently

Pakistani TV and film actor, Usman Mukhtar, revealed he tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Sabaat actor said he contracted the virus recently.

"Guys I've been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health," Mukhtar wrote in his post.

He further requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery, "Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn't over yet."

Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial Sabaat that garnered immense fame.