Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Usman Mukhtar contracts coronavirus, requests fans to pray for recovery

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Usman Mukhtar said he got infected with the virus recently

Pakistani TV and film actor, Usman Mukhtar, revealed he tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Sabaat actor said he contracted the virus recently.

"Guys I've been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health," Mukhtar wrote in his post.

He further requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery, "Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn't over yet."

Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial Sabaat that garnered immense fame. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Prince Harry's speech suggests he's willing to renounce allegiance to Queen?

Prince Harry's speech suggests he's willing to renounce allegiance to Queen?
Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?
Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis
Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links
Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties

Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties
Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor

Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor
‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

Latest

view all