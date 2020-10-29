Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian dated for nearly nine years before calling it quits in 2015

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's loved-up pictures are blowing up the internet, with many wondering if the former couple is back together. 

Kourtney and Scott were snapped getting cosy at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations at a remote island in Tahiti.

Sharing one of the photos on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, "Selfie selfie."

The pictures sent the duo's fans in a meltdown.

“I ship this so hard,” one user commented. “Get back together already, please!” added another. 

Kourtney and Scott share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. They dated for nearly nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.

Scott, who was dating supermodel Sofia Richie, broke up with her this summer for the second time this year.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” an insider explained. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to.”

According to a separate source, Scott never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance.

“Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support," they added.

