PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2014 Parliament attack case

Cricket star-turned-politician, Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaks during a youth convention in Lahore, Pakistan, November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case days after the ruling PTI's chief petitioned for the same.



ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, announced the ruling today.

The petition for PM Imran's acquittal was submitted by a lawyer for the federal government, with the prosecutor arguing at the last hearing that the case was made on political grounds and that it would be "a waste of the court's time".

"The prosecution has no objection if Imran Khan is acquitted," they had said.

The court also decided to halt proceedings against President Dr Arif Alvi owing to the PTI leader holding the presidential office.

The court, however, decided to indict others named in the case, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, and Planning Minister Asad Umar, as well as prominent party leader Aleem Khan and a former close aide of PM Imran, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Dr Tahirul Qadri, the chief of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), has been declared fugitive in the case.

The aforementioned have been summoned at the next hearing.

Decision to set aside case against Nawaz reserved

Separately, the ATC reserved its decision on whether or not to set aside a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, with FM Qureshi's lawyer opposing the petition.

The foreign minister had filed a case against the PML-N supremo over the death of party workers during the 2014 sit-in.

During the hearing today, the ATC judge remarked that it was not a court order, not an administrative one, and that the court heard the arguments of Qureshi's counsel, Advocate Shahid Naseem Gondal.

"We will decide next week" on the petition, the judge noted.

Advocate Gondal told the court the police had not met the legal requirements while preparing the report to set aside the case. They did not even send a notice to the plaintiff while filing it, he stated.