Thursday Oct 29 2020
Coronavirus deaths in Sindh increased during October

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh witnessed an increase in coronavirus-related deaths in the month of October, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

At least 24 deaths at home have been reported in the last 29 days — an increase of more than 100% from September’s death toll of 10.

Meanwhile, in hospitals, at least 80 people from across the province succumbed to COVID-19  during October while 91 had passed away in September.

Data released by the department showed that men accounted for 70% of the deaths and women 30%. 

COVID-19 spike

Pakistan reported 908 new cases of coronavirus on October 28, bringing the tally to 330,200. The nationwide death toll standsat 6,759 while 311,814 have recovered. 

The case positivity for the country crossed 3% with SARS-Cov-2 being detected in over 900 samples out of the 29,449 tests conducted on October 28.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the NCOC tightened restrictions on some high-risk public activities but the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions.

The federal authorities have issued multiple warnings in the past few days on the ignorance towards implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols as the second wave hits the country.


