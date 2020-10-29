Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Katy Perry ‘rescues’ Orlando Bloom after hilarious Instagram fail

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Katy Perry’s adorable tech-savvy moment while aiding Orlando Bloom has left its mark on social media and fans are in awe over the wholesome exchange.

Bloom upheld his reputation for being ‘terrible’ with social media when he called on Perry for tech support amid his socially-distant interview with former CNN Chief White House Correspondent, Jessica Yellin.

The interaction will live on, on social media archives for life and in it, Bloom could even be heard saying, "How do I do this? How do I find Jessica? Why don't you come here and show me. By the way, it's quite amusing because Katy's here going, 'Wait a second.'"

At that moment the Grammy award-winning singer swooped in to save the day and even gave fans a quick ‘hi’ before fixing Bloom’s little tech blunder, and vanishing as quickly as she appeared.

Later on in the same conversation, Bloom even thanked Yellin for being his “very first” Instagram star. The actor even captioned the entire interaction, claiming, "Thanks to @jessicayellin for taking the time and thanks to you all for asking some amazing questions regarding voting this election cycle. I hope this helps. It was my first instagram live. A few hiccups, but you can see the rest in the next post! #Vote."

