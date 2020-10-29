Are Queen Elizabeth’s palaces haunted? Paranormal activities leave fans spooked

Queen Elizabeth’s palaces are 'home to many ghosts' as spooky incidents emerge

With history etched in each corner of the royal family's palaces, some believe that the regal hallways are shared by not just the members of the royal household but also some supernatural beings.

Amongst the royal properties that are most famous for strange and mysterious happenings within palace walls, is Windsor Castle which has made headlines for being haunted.

According to a report by People, ghosts have appeared in the shape of King Henry VIII, King George III and even Queen Elizabeth’s mother in the summer home of the Queen.

Apart from that, the publication claims that Buckingham Palace, which has been in the family since 1703, is also haunted by King Edward’s private secretary Major John Gwyne since he shot himself after splitting from his wife.

Sandringham House has also experienced paranormal activity as many have recalled being witness to things like cards flying, blankets being pulled off or someone playing with the light switch.

People magazine claims that Balmoral Castle in Scotland is another hotspot for royal ghosts as Queen Victoria’s friend and servant John Brown appears to lurk the halls.

Phantom activity in Kensington Palace is also nothing new since the property has been in the family since the 17th century. Many have also speculated that King George II also haunts the London residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former UK residence of Frogmore Cottage is also said to have been haunted as the Royal Mausoleum where the bodies of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are held, is only a stone’s throw away from there.