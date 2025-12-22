 
Chris Pratt made spiritual promise to himself when son was 'fighting for life'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 22, 2025

Chris Pratt recalls difficult phase of his life as father

Chris Pratt opens about the rough patch of his life when his premature born son was fighting for life.

His and Anna Faris’ boy was kept in intensive care unit for almost a month. Pratt’s son’s health at the time made him connect to God more.

In a personal essay for 70-year-old Maria Shriver’s The Sunday Paper, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor spoke about his baptism and belief in God since childhood.

Chris said that he attended many religious institutions as he knew little about distinctions between denominations. But he knew much about the healing power of grace.

He claimed, "Mine was a broken road marked by cycles of sin and forgiveness; a pattern of rebellion, shame and grace on repeat, leading to increased extremes of emotional highs and lows.”

The 46-year-old revealed that when his son was at the highest-risk of surviving, he made a promised to himself and meant it.

Pratt confessed, "When my son Jack was fighting for his life, I found myself back on my knees, pleading to God for a miracle. I promised that if Jack survived, I would devote my life to sharing God’s message. This time I meant it."

His son Jack is healthy now and he can’t thank God enough for saving his eldest son and for the existence of his other kids. 

