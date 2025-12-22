Hilary Duff celebrates wedding anniversary with unseen photos from ceremony

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are crushing their married life.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, in a small, intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home, are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend.

On Sunday, December 21, the 38-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram to mark the milestone with a special montage of photos and videos, including unseen glimpses from her wedding ceremony.

She captioned the post, "6 years into forever [bride and groom emoji]," which has two never-before-seen photos from her wedding with the American musician.

Among other moments and couple selfies one brief clip showed the lovebirds enjoying some quality time while cycling, at the beach, with their kids and more sweet memories.

Duff and Koma are doting parents to three daughters. They welcomed Banks Violet Bair in 2018 followed by Mae James Bair and Townes Meadow Bair, born in 2021 and May 2024, respectively.

The Lizzie McGuire star is also a mother to an older son, Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, making Koma, 38, a father figure to all four children.

As for the Grammy Award winner songwriter, he celebrated the latest anniversary with a playful message written over an image of the couple, during their cake cutting ceremony.

"6 years my wifey," the proud husband penned. "And they said we wouldn't make it. Literally everyone said 'they won't make it'. Okay just that guy in the Just Jared comment section but f--- him we're crushing."

"Being married to you is like eating Taco Bell in the late 90's,” he continued. "I never know which you I'm gonna get but it's largely the same ingredients and the euphoria outweighs the tummy discomfort."

The Eve 6 member went on to gush over his wife of six years, "And you always look cool and I get really excited when someone says 'we're going to get a meximelt'."

"I love you our kids are screaming at each other and Mae just ripped a Ken dolls head off," the record producer ended the heartwarming tribute with a hilarious update.

The exchange didn’t stop there as Duff, who made a major musical comeback after a decade with her new single Mature released in November 2025, reposted her husband’s posts on her own Instagram Stories.

Reacting to him comparing her with a taco, the What Dreams Are Made Of singer wrote, “It's so hot being compared to Taco Bell. He always gets the assignment.”