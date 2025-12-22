Prince William gushes over Westlife in delightful conversation: Watch

Prince William appeared excited and didn’t hold back on his praise when he met the beloved Irish ’90s boyband, Westlife, last month.

The Royal Variety Performance, which was held last month at the Royal Albert Hall in London, was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales – also marking the return of Kate Middleton to the event first time since her cancer battle.

As the show, which was recently aired, revealed a delightful interaction that the band had with the future king, and even extended an invite for a 2026 show.

Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan had taken the stage to perform their hit, World of Our Own, and wowed the audiences including the royal couple.

Of the performance, William said that it “reminded” him of “hearing [the band’s] songs for the first time”.

In a clip shared by Westlife, the Prince also appears to gape at the idea of a “two-year” tour.

Nicky shared that the tour begins in September 2026 and goes all around the world. At that William quipped laughing, “Did you sign up for it in the dark, having a few drinks?”

Nicky added, “You must come down to the O2 to see us next year”, which is next October.

“There’s a lot of shows there, but that’ll be the first one you kick off there,” the prince queried.

They shared that the band kicks off in Dublin, moving to UK, Europe and then on to America and China.

William concluded the conversation with encouraging words “It’s fabulous” and “keep it going” and expressing his gratitude for the performance.