Queen Elizabeth snub: public refuses to pay for Palace restorations

Queen Elizabeth has been facing a large financial calamity ever since the government refused to pay the crown additional money for restorations towards Berkshire castle. A beloved royal abode that burned down back in 1992.

Officials have also asked the monarch to restore the castle via her own personal grants rather than to seek additional compensation by taxpayers.

Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary, released this news during his interview with Channel 5's commentator Jennie Bond, and was even quoted saying, "The Queen and Prince Philip were dropped into it beyond their necks, right up to their eyebrows."

The host also chimed in during the course of the conversation and added how the Queen "Seemed like a rather sad, old lady at that moment. But things got worse because the Government said that they would pay. In other words, the taxpayers would pay for the repairs at Windsor Castle. And this caused outrage."

For the unversed, the fire damage done to the estate has been dubbed so severe that it requires full-time work of several years to fully restore and its estimated bill comes in at £36.5 million.

The fire initially occurred back in 1992, a year that has been dubbed a tumultuous time for the monarch, or her ‘annus horribilis’ if one were to be exact.

Ms Bond also explained how at the time of this incident, "Philip was in Argentina" and "he spent long hours that evening on the phone to the Queen trying to comfort her because she was absolutely distraught by what was happening.”

"Philip decided he would take a leading role in the restoration project and it's just the sort of thing a practical man like him could get on with really well."