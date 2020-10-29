Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Lili Reinhart hits back at trolls commenting on her quarantine weight gain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Lili Reinhart hits back at trolls commenting on her quarantine weight gain

Lili Reinhart left trolls in shock after she took to social media and slammed them all for being “self-insecure body shamers” who get off on other people’s pain and suffering.

The Riverdale star took to Twitter to put an end to the incessant bullying she is being subjected to and wrote, “If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself.”

The Twitter bashing did not end their either, the actress later posted yet another public jibe at netizens when she went on to write, “Anyone who comments on your weight gain is incredibly insecure. Confident, level-headed people don’t insult others.”

Reinhart ended her collection of tweets with a note that read, “Remember that the next time a random person feels the need to comment on your appearance. Accept that they are dealing with their own insecurities. And move forward with love.”


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sought delay to trial to avoid reunion with Queen over the festive period?

Meghan Markle sought delay to trial to avoid reunion with Queen over the festive period?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defended after poll shows their popularity has dropped

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defended after poll shows their popularity has dropped

Meghan Markle blamed for Prince Harry’s ‘rebellion’ in the royal family

Meghan Markle blamed for Prince Harry’s ‘rebellion’ in the royal family
Queen Elizabeth snub: public refuses to pay for Palace restorations

Queen Elizabeth snub: public refuses to pay for Palace restorations
What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'

What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai
Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski breaks silence after split: 'Hanging in there'

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski breaks silence after split: 'Hanging in there'
Ertugrul star Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey

Ertugrul star Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey
Ali Gul Pir admitted to hospital after having an accident

Ali Gul Pir admitted to hospital after having an accident
Taylor Swift spills the beans on her 'true-blue' breakup albums

Taylor Swift spills the beans on her 'true-blue' breakup albums
Are Queen Elizabeth’s palaces haunted? Paranormal activities leave fans spooked

Are Queen Elizabeth’s palaces haunted? Paranormal activities leave fans spooked
Katy Perry ‘rescues’ Orlando Bloom after hilarious Instagram fail

Katy Perry ‘rescues’ Orlando Bloom after hilarious Instagram fail

Latest

view all