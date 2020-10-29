Lili Reinhart hits back at trolls commenting on her quarantine weight gain

Lili Reinhart left trolls in shock after she took to social media and slammed them all for being “self-insecure body shamers” who get off on other people’s pain and suffering.



The Riverdale star took to Twitter to put an end to the incessant bullying she is being subjected to and wrote, “If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself.”



The Twitter bashing did not end their either, the actress later posted yet another public jibe at netizens when she went on to write, “Anyone who comments on your weight gain is incredibly insecure. Confident, level-headed people don’t insult others.”

Reinhart ended her collection of tweets with a note that read, “Remember that the next time a random person feels the need to comment on your appearance. Accept that they are dealing with their own insecurities. And move forward with love.”



