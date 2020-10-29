Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defended after poll shows their popularity has dropped

Results of a recent poll that showed that the popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has dropped after their departure from the royal family has drawn strong reaction from the fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reactions started pouring in on Twitter after the results of poll were published, with fans of the couple saying the Duke and Duchess are unaffected by by the outcome YouGov poll.

"I'm sure H&M could care less about what these people think about them or they would have stayed in the UK," said a user.

Several users defended the couple's decision to give up their former statuses as senior royals to live a life freer from public scrutiny and royal protocols.

The couple is currently living in the United States along with their son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year.