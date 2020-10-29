Can't connect right now! retry
Anne Hathaway's latest picture leaves many fans disappointed

American actress Anne Hathaway on Wednesday revealed that she has voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Haris in the US election.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she said she felt good after using her right to franchise.  

The actress posted a picture of herself dropping the envelope into a mail box.

The "Princess Dairies" star who has over 18 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform did not hide whom she voted for.

"Spoiler alert: I voted for Kamala and Joe (and it felt goooooooooooood)," said she, leaving her fans, who support Donald Trump, disappointed.

The actress has been supporting Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Haris.

Trump is seeking a second term in the White House after completing his first stint as the president of the United States.

