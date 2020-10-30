Princess Diana felt attracted to Prince Andrew before royal wedding with Prince Charles

Princess Diana was expected to marry scandalous Prince Andrew instead of Charles

Princess Diana's tumultous marriage with Prince Charles was full of turmoil from the start.



This is mainly because Diana was very different from Charles. So much so, that her family and friends believed she is better suited as a spouse to Prince Andrew.

Royal author Ingrid Seward explained, “I think some of Diana’s friends thought that Andrew would be more fun for her than Charles, because he was very much her age and he was full of fun and everything else."

“But Diana wasn’t interested in Andrew. It was Charles she was interested in. She had been around the royal family ever since she was a little girl because her father and her family lived on the Sandringham Estate and her father was what’s called an inquiry to the queen. So, he sort of was in the royal household," Seward added.

He also went on to divulge in his book Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, how Charles felt pressured by father Prince Philip to marry Princess Diana.

"He [Charles] told some of his friends that he felt pressurized into marrying Diana because Philip said, ‘You’ve either got to marry her or let her go. You can’t string a … young girl [along]. She’s only 19. You can’t string her along.'"

“And all the press is saying, ‘Oh, this is going to be the next queen.’ You’ve got to take a stand and say that this is not going to work, or you marry her," Seward continued.

“Charles … he was frightened of his father and he probably thought, ‘Well, OK. I’ll marry her if that’s what you want me to do.’”

According to Seward, Charles blames his dad for disastrous marriage to the late Princess.