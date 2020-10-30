Can't connect right now! retry
Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior on Friday directed provincial government to grant special remission for prisoners in jails across Pakistan on account of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), Geo News reported. 

The letter was issued after approval from the federal cabinet and President Dr Arif Alvi. The government has granted a 30-day remission to prisoners with life sentences, women, and under-18 convicts as well as those aged 65 and above.

The reduction in sentence, however, will not be apply on prisoners convicted for espionage, terrorism, murder, adultery, robbery, kidnapping or/ and anti-state activities. 

Pakistan's prisons

Overcrowding remains a major problem in prisons across the country as a November 2019 government report found 77,275 inmates were held in 114 jails with a total capacity of 57,742. Majority of the prisoners are awaiting trials. 

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed authorities to implement a Supreme Court decision compelling the release of women prisoners to reduce prison congestion and control the spread of the coronavirus.

These women are awaiting trials for minor offences or had served most of their sentence. 

PM Imran also asked for "immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration".


