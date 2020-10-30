Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’

Piers Morgan has never been a fan of Meghan Markle and in a recent jibe, he has taken a swing at her allegedly narcissistic desire to “do something that actually matters.”

While many head honchoes in the UK are slowly starting to warm up to the couple and their civic "wokeness," Morgan appears less than amused.

In his new book Piers Morgan: Wake Up, the talk show host touched upon Megxit and even expressed his “endless irritation” over seeing Harry and Meghan squander their initial desire for a “quieter, more private life” by deliberately staying in the spotlight.

Morgan explained how “they keep hurling themselves into the news cycle as if they’re desperate to wrestle our attention back from a mere pandemic.”

Not only that, Morgan finds Harry and Meghan’s plan for Archwell “grotesquely tone-deaf” and highly inappropriate towards the Queen.

According to an extract from his book, the Good Morning Britain host feels: “I imagine the total number of [expletive] the British public currently gives about these two self-regarding brats. Announcing their ‘plans’ as they do nothing that matters in a Hollywood mansion, could be written on the back of a postage stamp.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past
Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’

Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to launch an insider channel

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to launch an insider channel
Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian who enjoys ‘best week’ of her life

Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian who enjoys ‘best week’ of her life
Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart

Sania Mirza's Instagram birthday wish for baby Izhaan will warm your heart
Jensen Ackles is desperate for hugs: ‘No, humans have to gather’

Jensen Ackles is desperate for hugs: ‘No, humans have to gather’
Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris

Selena Gomez touches on mental health struggles with Kamala Harris
Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad

Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘lifelike’ hologram of late dad
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary
Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden

Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden
Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans

Pakistani celebs wish Eid Milad un Nabi to their fans
Meghan Markle’s dad speaks up about delay in daughter’s privacy trial

Meghan Markle’s dad speaks up about delay in daughter’s privacy trial

Latest

view all