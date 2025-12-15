Taylor Swift takes on aunty duty at Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs Chargers game

The 'Life of a Showgirl' creator steps out on her 36th birthday weekend to support her fiancé

Until Taylor Swift can get the whole block looking like her fiancé Travis Kelce, she’ll settle for aunty duties for her future brother-in-law’s kids.

During her 36th birthday weekend on Sunday, December 14, the pop megastar attended Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Chargers game. Fan videos circulating online captured a sweet moment as Swift was spotted in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium, holding one of Kylie and Jason Kelce’s daughters.

The multi-Grammy-winner did not hesitate to pick up and cradle one of the little Kelce girls while chatting with Kylie in the suite. It wasn’t immediately clear which child Swift was holding, though Kylie seemed to have her youngest, Finnley Anne, in her arms. The couple are also parents to daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

It was a family affair inside the suite; also spotted were Swift’s mom, Andrea, as well her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

Swift’s game-day appearance came just one day after her birthday. Though details of the celebrations remain under wraps, Swift certainly has a lot to celebrate this year: her engagement, buying back her masters, dropping a new album, and unveiling her Eras Tour docuseries.

And next year might be her biggest celebration of all as she and Kelce are reportedly planning to marry in Rhode Island in June 2026, per Page Six.