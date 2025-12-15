Taylor Swift fans accuse singer of twisting narrative after deadly event

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' docuseries met with mixed feedback after release

Taylor Swift has left many fans feeling disappointed after the release of the Eras Tour: End of an Era documentary, for many different reasons.

One of the major reasons appears to be what critics call her “victim complex,” which allegedly involves manipulating the narrative to portray her in a positive light at all times.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker spent some time discussing the Southport attack, which left a young fan brutally murdered during a dance class. The pop superstar, 36, broke down in tears while talking about the tragedy.

While her emotional meltdown in the docuseries made headlines, and many Swifties sympathised with her, several flocked to X and criticised the way she handled the subject.

The Grammy winner specifically termed that incident, and the Vienna terrorist plot that resulted in cancelled shows, as violence which happened to the Eras Tour, which fans had a major issue with, since they claimed she could’ve used different wording to avoid suggesting that she was wronged.

Social media users slammed the global star for using the violent events as emotional plot points in the docuseries, after staying largely silent in the days leading up to them.

Neither Swift nor her official team has addressed the criticisms on the docuseries as of yet.