Ice Cube comes full circle with Jack Black, Paul Rudd's 'Anaconda' parody

The 'Anaconda' reboot features Jack Black and Paul Rudd's comedic recreation of the original cult classic

Ice Cube just came full circle with Anaconda, 28 years after starring in the cult classic with Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Anaconda remake on Saturday, December 13, the rapper and actor couldn’t resist a surprise cameo in the updated, comedic take on the franchise starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson Sr., explained why he said yes so quickly. “It’s cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way,” he told reporters at the red carpet, per People magazine.

“When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool.’”

A synopsis of the film, which hits theatres on December 25, introduces Black and Rudd as lifelong friends Griff and Doug, who have “always dreamed of remaking their all-time favourite movie: the cinematic ‘classic,’ Anaconda,” A midlife crisis pushes the pair to head to the Amazon and make their dream project a reality.

But the adventure quickly turns deadly. “Things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation,” the synopsis teases. “The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.”

Directed by Tom Gormican, the reboot also features Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello and Steve Zahn.