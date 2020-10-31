Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Matthew McConaughey says he definitely realised sizzling moments between Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had the entire world's eyes set on them as they came together for a romance-filled table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High last month.

The exes' sizzling equation left Matthew McConaughey spellbound who recently spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live revealing, "Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable."

The 50-year-old author went on to add that although he did not notice things escalating during the table read, he definitely realized the sizzling moments the next day.

“I noticed that after, that a lot of the topics were about that, or about them,” he said, adding, “No, I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day.”

Brad and Jennifer's virtual table reunion was all the internet could take about last month.

Their fans are obsessed about getting the former spouses, who got divorced in 2005, together .

During their Fast Times reunion, Brad and Jen got extremely flirty with each other.

“Hi Aniston … how are you doing?” Brad said greeting his former ladylove with a huge smile on his face. Jennifer, equally smiley, responded while twirling her hair, “Good honey, how are you doing?”

