Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Nicole Poturalski and Brad Pitt have been over for a while now, an insider revealed 

Nicole Poturalski Brad Pitt's ended thing with each other only after a few months of dating.

The news took the internet by storm as disgruntled Brad fans seemed upset to find out that he is a single man, yet again.

Now, Nicole has come forth breaking her silence reacting to the devastating information of her split with Brad.

“Hang in there just for a little bit longer,” the German model, 27, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to an insider, the couple parted ways some time back and haven't seen each other in months.

“Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

Brad and Nicole made it to the headlines after they were seen vacationing together in Chateau Miraval, where the Oscar-winner had earlier tied the knot to Angelina Jolie.

The relationship, as revealed by a tipster was more of a “go-with-the-flow” type.

“Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops," the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?
Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Latest

view all