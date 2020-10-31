Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski and Brad Pitt have been over for a while now, an insider revealed

Nicole Poturalski Brad Pitt's ended thing with each other only after a few months of dating.



The news took the internet by storm as disgruntled Brad fans seemed upset to find out that he is a single man, yet again.

Now, Nicole has come forth breaking her silence reacting to the devastating information of her split with Brad.

“Hang in there just for a little bit longer,” the German model, 27, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to an insider, the couple parted ways some time back and haven't seen each other in months.

“Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

Brad and Nicole made it to the headlines after they were seen vacationing together in Chateau Miraval, where the Oscar-winner had earlier tied the knot to Angelina Jolie.

The relationship, as revealed by a tipster was more of a “go-with-the-flow” type.

“Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops," the insider added.