Idris Elba 'fears' that his latest career decision might upset fans

Idris Elba to feature in 'Masters of the Universe' along with Nicholas Galitzine

Luther famed Idris Elba has recently made a statement that might leave his fans upset.

He has been known for playing some fantastic roles in films like Hobbs & Shaw, Heads of State, The Wire, Hijack, The Suicide Squad and Thor.

The English actor and rapper is somewhat considering quitting acting to focus more on direction.

While speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Elba stated, “I’m hoping that my fan base as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to being a director fully.”

“I’ve been acting for a long time”, he said while adding that he still loves it, but he thinks directing films would let him be a part of the set in a different way.

Idris said, “I love it still, but directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it.”

The 53-year-old is set to star in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie that features the Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role.

Directed by Travis Knight, the forthcoming action sci-fi is slated to release on June 5, 2026.