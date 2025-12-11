ROSÉ shares Grammy recognition proves 'different cultures' are 'accepted'

ROSÉ is closing out 2025 with one of the strongest years of her career, driven by the global success of her Bruno Mars collaboration APT.

The BLACKPINK singer joined Billboard’s No. 1s Livestream on December 9, reflecting on the song’s impact and her history-making Grammy nominations.

“That means a lot to me,” she said while discussing her recognition across the Big Four categories. “I don’t think I ever saw on television somebody that looks like me. Never in a million years would I have thought that this would happen to be nominated for a Grammy.”

ROSÉ became the first K-pop star to earn nominations as a lead artist in the general field, with APT. landing nods for record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance. For her, the acknowledgment goes far beyond numbers and charts.

“Most importantly, the song that is being nominated for the Grammy contains so much of my culture in it. That proves so much to myself,” she said. “It proved to me that culture is loved. Different cultures are being accepted.”

She added that while APT. may appear light-hearted on the surface, its reach and resonance have been meaningful: “Yes, it might sound like a silly drinking game, but I feel like that could be a song that brings so many people joy… It means so much to my younger self who grew up feeling like that would not be a possibility… I’m really, really grateful and a little shook.”

APT. peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.