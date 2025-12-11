 
Kylie Jenner explains why she keeps Timothée Chalamet relationship private

Kylie Jenner says fame shaped her but she’s setting boundaries now

December 11, 2025

Kylie Jenner is opening up about why she keeps certain parts of her life — including her relationship with Timothée Chalamet — out of public view.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 28-year-old reflected on growing up under constant scrutiny and how that has shaped the way she protects her personal life today.

“I have to live my life,” Kylie said, noting she can’t make choices based on public expectations. “I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day.”

She acknowledged the impact of fame, which began for her at a young age. “I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was nine,” she said. 

“But I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life.”

Kylie and Chalamet, 29, have been linked since 2023 and have maintained a mostly private relationship. Still, the couple made a rare public appearance together earlier this week at the L.A. premiere of Chalamet’s new film Marty Supreme, where they stepped out in coordinated looks.

While Kylie didn’t mention Chalamet by name in the episode, her comments underscored why she has chosen to keep their romance largely out of the spotlight — a boundary she says is necessary for her own well-being.

