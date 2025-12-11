Taylor Swift gives insight into her reading list after loving 'Rebecca'

Taylor Swift wrote many hit songs after drawing inspiration from literature

Taylor Swift is a reader girl but she has a very specific taste in books.

The 35-year-old pop superstar sparked an interest into her reading list after she cited multiple books as her inspiration behind many of her hit songs.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker alludes to many literary texts like Rebecca, Peter Pan, Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, and more in her entire discography and Swifties are ever-so-curious about what Swift is reading next.

During her interview at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host asked the Eras Tour performer about her preferences in books.

While Swift opted out of giving a simple list of book recommendations, she did describe her taste in books with immaculate detail.

The Anti-Hero songstress noted that she starts a new book as soon as she finishes one, but most of them have these recurring themes:

For being a TS-approved book, it has to check out either “all the elements of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca, if you've got an old British mansion in shambles with moss or ivy and there's a mysterious relationship and he may not be what he seems, and there's a murder that happened in the past but you still hear the whispers of it, there's an idea of a ghost or an actual ghost.”

Or it can also lure the Lover songstress in, “if you present me a family compound on an island at the coast of Maine, there are secrets in this family. there's a brother who has been away for ten years and he just shows up.”

The third criteria is, “a marriage where it’s so clear that this dude is horrible and ‘why are you with him and’…oh plot twist. Unreliable narrator, she is the psycho.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner drew a loud applause and laughter as she explained her enthusiasm for her favourite plot lines, and Colbert himself remarked that “it sounds like a great book.”

Several Swifties echoed the host's desire to read such a book, after the clip went viral and one even made a list of potential books Swift could be talking about.

The list included, “The Mirror by Nora Roberts, We Were Liars by E. Lockhart, and Between You and Me by Lisa Hall, or Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides.”