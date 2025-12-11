Stephen Colbert declares war for Taylor Swift: Surprising reason revealed

Taylor Swift fans have a tough competition on who is the biggest Swiftie around as Stephen Colbert made a major claim while recounting a past interaction with the Grammy-winning singer.

The Life of A Showgirl hitmaker made an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but before she came on to the couch, the host shared a heartwarming interaction that made him a fan for life.

“I’ll love Taylor Swift till the day I die,” Colbert admitted. “And I would put on armour and follow her into battle.”

The host recounted a sweet interaction which took place around 12-14 years when Swift was “beginning to be a big deal” and was “quite young”. Colbert’s 14-year-old daughter Madeline at the time had been a big fan and had excitedly spotted the singer. Although, she was nervous to approach her.

At that, the doting father offered to introduce the two since they had the opportunity and Swift was expected to come on his show. He even revealed how the Love Story hitmaker “enjoyed” the show and had sent him a letter and the new album, giving confidence to his daughter.

As Colbert and his daughter arrived to meet Swift, the singer had been very warm towards them. However, the one thing that forever made space in Colbert's heart was the humble way she showered praises on the teenager.

The host claimed that he would “jump off a cliff into a pit of spikes for that woman for how nice she was to my daughter”. He added, “And you gotta remember that!”