Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family know Prince William and Harry have gone their separate ways

Kate Middleton is struggling to move past the war ignited between Prince William and Harry, feeling crestfallen. 

Royal author Andrew Morton recently revealed that the breakdown in relations between the Fab Four has had a deep impact on the Duchess of Cambridge.

“There is no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her," Morton told New Idea.

Meanwhile, Kate has also been dealing with a spat with Meghan Markle, something that the book Finding Freedom sheds light on.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed how Kate “did little to bridge the divide” with Meghan and Harry and displayed “wariness” about striking up a “meaningful friendship with the Duchess of Sussex."

“As a loyal wife, Kate has definitely sided with her husband. No question of it. She is his loyal wise and will always be his loyal wife. That’s a given.”

Mr Morton added, “There is spilt blood on both sides.

“It’s very sad they didn’t get on particularly well but that was compounded by the growing rift," he spoke of the rift between the two Duchesses.

“Everyone inside the Royal Family knows William and Harry have gone their separate ways, but you don’t want these two to be at loggerheads for the next 50 years.

“There is no value for the monarchy. William and Harry were a genuine double act. It is just a very sad situation," Morton concluded heavily.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?
Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Latest

view all