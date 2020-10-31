Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family know Prince William and Harry have gone their separate ways

Kate Middleton is struggling to move past the war ignited between Prince William and Harry, feeling crestfallen.

Royal author Andrew Morton recently revealed that the breakdown in relations between the Fab Four has had a deep impact on the Duchess of Cambridge.



“There is no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her," Morton told New Idea.

Meanwhile, Kate has also been dealing with a spat with Meghan Markle, something that the book Finding Freedom sheds light on.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed how Kate “did little to bridge the divide” with Meghan and Harry and displayed “wariness” about striking up a “meaningful friendship with the Duchess of Sussex."

“As a loyal wife, Kate has definitely sided with her husband. No question of it. She is his loyal wise and will always be his loyal wife. That’s a given.”

Mr Morton added, “There is spilt blood on both sides.

“It’s very sad they didn’t get on particularly well but that was compounded by the growing rift," he spoke of the rift between the two Duchesses.

“Everyone inside the Royal Family knows William and Harry have gone their separate ways, but you don’t want these two to be at loggerheads for the next 50 years.

“There is no value for the monarchy. William and Harry were a genuine double act. It is just a very sad situation," Morton concluded heavily.