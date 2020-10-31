Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian might be reluctant to get back together with Scott Disick

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Scott Disick 'would 100 percent get together with Kourtney Kardashian,' says a source

Kourtney Kardashian's fans are counting days till she finally announces that she has reconciled with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

As per sources, if that were to actually happen, Kourtney would be extremely private about it.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

While the reality TV star might be reluctant to get back together in the first place, Disick “would 100 percent get together with her” again.

“She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the source said of the Poosh founder.

A separate insider previously revealed that Disick and Kourtney “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” even if they never reunite.

Scott and Kourtney dated for nine years before parting ways in 2015. The Flip it like Disick star went on to date supermodel Sofia Richie, while Kourtney remained single.

The duo share three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?
Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Latest

view all