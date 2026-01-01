Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown finding hard to say goodbye to 'Stranger Things'

'Stranger Things' crashes Netflix with the premiere of finale episode

Stranger Things star members have expressed their emotions as they finally bid farewell to the globally acclaimed show.

The finale episode of the horror series created by the Duffer brothers has officially released on Netflix. Soon after its premiere, the episode received a great amount of streaming at the same time resulting in crashing Netflix.

As the show has now finally reached to end, cast members including Milli Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Finn, who played Mike Wheeler, still feels like there are some pieces that aren’t over because the star cast felt like a family.

He added, "It's the end of that specific life circumstance that we all had when we were in a routine where we saw each other, but also sometimes it doesn't.”

“There are pieces of it that don't feel like they're over just because we're all still a family. We still see each other all the time. So there are parts of it that are always gonna last forever."

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes star, who appeared on the show as Eleven, revealed that she wasn’t hit by the feeling until it actually happened.

"It really has to be in my face for me to be like, 'Oh my God! It's happening. A year in advance, I wasn't thinking about it because I was like, 'We still have a year to go.' But then on the last day [of filming] it really hit me. Actually, the night before it really hit me.”