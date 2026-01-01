Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis real marriage plans revealed

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship changed the actress’ perspective on love

Jennifer Aniston found Jim Curtis in her life after going through two divorces, under the spotlight, which made it all the more tough.

The 56-year-old actress would have reportedly closed herself off for love had it not been for the hypnotist, 50, who made her feel safe for love again.

While the Friends alum and the writer are very happy together and their relationship is unlike any they have ever been in, the concept of marriage is no longer a priority to her.

“She’s loving this phase and is very happy,” an insider told Us Weekly, clarifying that the Morning Show actress is still open to the idea of marriage, which is Curtis’ doing since “It takes a special person for her to be open again after her public divorces.”

They went on to claim that Aniston has been saying that “this is her person” which is why she is not hesitant to share their bond on social media.

“Jen can bring him anywhere, and it’s easy. They’ve become one big, happy group,” they remarked.

The couple came together after being friends for a while as the wellness guru helped Aniston through some issues and they got closer.

In 2025, they shared multiple holidays together and did not shy away from publicly claiming their relationship.