Halsey 'fears for life' as she obtains restraining order against obsessive stalker

Halsey took action against the obsessive fan, 27, as she filed the order in Los Angeles Superior Court

Vocal powerhouse Halsey was granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessive fan who had been stalking and harassing her along with her neighbour.

Ashley Frangipane, better known as Halsey, took action against the obsessive fan, 27, as she filed the order in Los Angeles Superior Court as she got hold of information against him through a private investigator.

The singer, 27, “feared for her life” as per the documents which were obtained by Page Six, in which it was further detailed that she had hired a private investigator on October 2.

On the same day the investigator heard a voicemail from the singer’s neighbour who said: “A young gentleman has stopped at his residence looking for [her], under the impression that she lives at his residence. Additionally, the same male has stopped by 4 or 5 times since September this year and had called LAPD a few times.”

It was further revealed by the docs that the neighbour claimed he “showed up at his residence with guitar, demanding to speak with Ms. Ashley Frangipane.”

Upon being told she did not live there, he smashed the guitar on the ground and gave a netbook to give to her.

According to the investigator, the fan was only recently discharged from a psychiatric ward as Halsey claims in the order that the man was of the belief that the two are in love.

On October 23, Halsey was granted the request to keep him at a distance of 200 yards at the very least with no contact with him permitted either.